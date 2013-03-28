EBay CEO says company will enable $300 bln of commerce in 2015

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28 EBay Inc Chief Executive Officer John Donahoe said on Thursday that the company would enable $300 billion of commerce in 2015, up from $175 billion in 2012.

That forecast includes sales on eBay's online marketplace, payments processed by PayPal and other transactions touched by the company's various businesses, such as GSI Commerce.

"That's one of the ways we will measure our success," Donahoe said during eBay's investor day at its headquarters in Silicon Valley.