Ebay expects $21.5 bln to $23.5 bln revenue in 2015

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28 EBay Inc is projecting revenue of $21.5 billion to $23.5 billion in 2015, with its main marketplaces business growing about 14 percent annually, on average, over the next three years.

Chief Financial Officer Bob Swan gave the forecast at eBay's annual investor day on Thursday. The company posted revenue of $14 billion in 2012.
