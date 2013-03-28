Ebay expects $21.5 bln to $23.5 bln revenue in 2015

BRIEF-Sika says sales to exceed CHF 6 billion in 2017
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
SAN FRANCISCO, March 28 EBay Inc is projecting revenue of $21.5 billion to $23.5 billion in 2015, with its main marketplaces business growing about 14 percent annually, on average, over the next three years.
Chief Financial Officer Bob Swan gave the forecast at eBay's annual investor day on Thursday. The company posted revenue of $14 billion in 2012.
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday morning, hurt by a combination of rising geopolitical tensions, a stronger yen and volatile trading in Toshiba Corp shares ahead of the third deadline for its earnings filing.
* Premium brand Lincoln says aims to have 80 dealerships in China by end-2017, up from 65 as of end of March Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)