Connecticut attorney general probing eBay data breach

May 22 Connecticut Attorney General George
Jepsen said on Thursday he is investigating the massive data
breach at eBay Inc.
"My office will be looking into the circumstances
surrounding this breach as well as the steps eBay is taking to
prevent any future incidents," he said in a statement.
A spokeswoman for Jepsen said the inquiry would focus on
measures for securing personal data that the company had in
place prior to the incident as well as circumstances that led to
the breach. It will also look into how many users were affected
and eBay's response to the breach.
EBay spokeswoman Amanda Miller declined comment.
