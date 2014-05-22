Illinois, Florida join Connecticut in eBay probe

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 22 Illinois and Florida are
joining Connecticut to lead a probe of the massive data breach
at eBay Inc, according to a spokeswoman for Illinois
Attorney General Lisa Madigan.
Meanwhile, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is
asking for free credit monitoring for everyone affected,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
A spokeswoman for Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen
said earlier the inquiry would focus on measures for securing
personal data that the company had in place prior to the
incident as well as circumstances that led to the breach. It
will also look into how many users were affected and eBay's
response to the breach.
EBay spokeswoman Amanda Miller declined comment on
Connecticut's probe earlier.
A spokeswoman for the Florida Attorney General did not
immediately return a call for comment.
(Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Chris Reese)