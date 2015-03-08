PayPal to buy Israeli cyber security firm CyActive -media

TEL AVIV, March 8 Online payments company
PayPal, a unit of eBay, will buy Israeli cyber security
company CyActive for $60 million, Israeli media reported.
The Globes financial newspaper said the deal is expected to
close shortly.
A spokeswoman for CyActive, which was founded in 2013,
declined to comment on the reports.
CyActive, which says it can forecast future cyber attacks
and offer companies such as utilities detection and prevention,
received a strategic investment from the venture capital unit of
Siemens in September. Financial details were not
disclosed.
Siemens joined Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), an Israeli
venture capital firm, in investing in CyActive. JVP was the main
shareholder in another cyber security company, CyberArk Software
, which went public on Nasdaq in September.
This would be PayPal's second acquisition in Israel, after
it bought FraudSciences, which monitors financial fraud, in 2008
for $169 million.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)