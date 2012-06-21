UPDATE 1-eBay to power data center with renewable energy

June 21 eBay Inc said it plans to build
a data center powered by startup Bloom Energy's renewable energy
fuel cells, a more environmentally-friendly alternative to
drawing power from the mostly coal-based electric grid.
The U.S. online auction sales group will use 30 Bloom Energy
servers that use biogas derived from renewable organic waste and
will only use the grid as a back-up source of power.
Last month, Apple Inc said it was buying equipment
from SunPower Corp and Bloom Energy to build two solar
array installations to power its main U.S. data center.
Concerns about the ever-expanding power consumption of
computer data centers have mounted in recent years, as
technology companies build enormous facilities housing servers
to cater to an explosion in Internet traffic, multimedia use and
enterprise services hosting.
"eBay is raising the standard for the entire industry. It is
21st century infrastructure for the industry needs of the 21st
century," said KR Sridhar, chief executive of Bloom Energy said
in a statement.