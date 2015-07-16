UPDATE 3-EBay sells enterprise unit ahead of PayPal split

(Adds details, analyst comment, updates shares)
By Devika Krishna Kumar and Kshitiz Goliya
July 16 E-commerce company eBay Inc
said it was selling its enterprise business to a consortium led
by private equity firm Permira for $925 million, as it
streamlines its operations ahead of the separation from PayPal
Holdings Inc.
Shares of eBay, which also reported a better-than-expected
quarterly profit and boosted its share buyback plan by $1
billion, rose as much as 5 percent in early trading. PayPal was
up 4.5 percent on a "when issued" basis.
The deal leaves eBay with its slow-growing marketplace
business, which faces stiff competition from rivals such as
Amazon.com Inc.
Analysts, however, were bullish on eBay's prospects as a
standalone company.
"Ebay will not grow nearly as fast as PayPal but it is a
very profitable business that generates tremendous amount of
cash - some of which they will be able to return to
shareholders," Wedbush Securities analyst Gil Luria told
Reuters.
EBay's enterprise business, the company's smallest, was
formerly known as GSI Commerce. The business, which eBay
purchased in 2011 for $2.4 billion, helps retailers strengthen
their online presence and e-commerce capabilities.
The business has since lost customers and seen sluggish
growth in the past few years as retailers increasingly move
their online operations in-house.
The unit suffered a blow this month when ToysRUs Inc, one of
its largest customers, ended a near decade-long contract to
launch its own online platform.
The Permira-led consortium of buyers includes Sterling
Partners, Longview Asset Management, Innotrac Corp and companies
owned by Permira funds.
LAST BOOST FROM PAYPAL
The sale was announced alongside eBay's second-quarter
results, where it reported a 7 percent jump in net revenue.
Sales were driven by higher demand in the PayPal business it
plans to spin off on Friday.
PayPal is slated to begin trading separately on the Nasdaq
on July 20, creating a new company that some analysts say will
be worth $40 billion.
Revenue in the company's marketplace business fell 3
percent, hurt by a strong dollar. Excluding the impact of
currency, revenue rose 5 percent.
Based on proceeds from the enterprise business sale, the
company recorded an impairment of goodwill of about $786
million. It said it expected the deal to close later this year.
Excluding items, eBay earned 76 cents per share in the
quarter. Net revenue rose to $4.38 billion from $4.10 billion.
Analysts on average expected the company to earn 72 cents
per share on revenue of $4.49 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
