Third Point hedge fund has big EBay stake, talked with CEO-source

BOSTON, Sept 30 Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC has taken a "significant" stake in online marketplace EBay Inc and had discussions with its chief executive officer, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The company announced earlier on Tuesday that it agreed to spin off its PayPal unit. Activist investor Carl Icahn had pushed to company to take this step months ago. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)