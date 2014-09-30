Third Point hedge fund has big EBay stake, talked with CEO-source

Banks drag European shares down from 20-month highs
LONDON, April 27 European shares retreated from 20-month highs on Thursday with financials and commodity-related stocks the main drag on the benchmark index.
BOSTON, Sept 30 Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC has taken a "significant" stake in online marketplace EBay Inc and had discussions with its chief executive officer, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The company announced earlier on Tuesday that it agreed to spin off its PayPal unit. Activist investor Carl Icahn had pushed to company to take this step months ago. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
LONDON, April 27 European shares retreated from 20-month highs on Thursday with financials and commodity-related stocks the main drag on the benchmark index.
OSLO, April 27 John Fredriksen's Frontline is switching its legal battle for control of tanker operator DHT Holdings from New York to the tiny Marshall Islands after making a fifth offer for the company this week.
PARIS, April 27 French energy company Total gave the go-ahead on Thursday to develop its first major project since 2014 after reporting a sharp rise in quarterly profit that underscored its drive to cut costs throughout the oil price downturn.