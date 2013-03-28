版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 29日 星期五 04:21 BJT

EBay CFO sees profit per share up 15 to 19 pct a yr over next 3 yrs

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28 EBay Inc Chief Financial Officer Bob Swan forecast earnings per share growth of 15 percent to 19 percent a year over the next three years

Swan also said PayPal's new offline business can generate transaction margins of about 40 percent. He also forecast cash flow of more than $11 billion over the next three years.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐