EBay CFO sees profit per share up 15 to 19 pct a yr over next 3 yrs

BRIEF-Sika says sales to exceed CHF 6 billion in 2017
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
SAN FRANCISCO, March 28 EBay Inc Chief Financial Officer Bob Swan forecast earnings per share growth of 15 percent to 19 percent a year over the next three years
Swan also said PayPal's new offline business can generate transaction margins of about 40 percent. He also forecast cash flow of more than $11 billion over the next three years.
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday morning, hurt by a combination of rising geopolitical tensions, a stronger yen and volatile trading in Toshiba Corp shares ahead of the third deadline for its earnings filing.
* Premium brand Lincoln says aims to have 80 dealerships in China by end-2017, up from 65 as of end of March Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)