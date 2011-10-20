CORRECTED - UPDATE 5-EBay profit meets Street; shares dip on cautious view

(Corrects paragraph 14 to the Benchmark Company instead of
Benchmark Capital)
* Third-quarter revenue rose 32 pct to $2.97 billion
* Full-year forecast essentially unchanged-analyst
* CEO sees 'solid,' not great, holiday season
* Shares drop 4.1 percent after hours
* PayPal fraud losses climb on mobile growth
(Adds executive comments, details of PayPal fraud losses)
By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 19 EBay Inc (EBAY.O)
reported profit that matched Wall Street estimates and gave a
restrained outlook for the rest of the year because of economic
uncertainty, sending its shares lower.
"Not a spectacular quarter," said R J Hottovy, an equity
analyst at Morningstar. "It was essentially in line, which may
have disappointed the market."
The operator of the largest online marketplace reported
third-quarter net income of $490.5 million, or 37 cents a
share, compared with $432 million, or 33 cents a share, a year
earlier.
Excluding stock-based compensation expenses and other
items, profit was $628.2 million, or 48 cents a share, in the
latest period, the company said. Revenue rose 32 percent to
$2.97 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected EBay to earn 48 cents a
share on revenue of $2.91 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
EBay is riding a strong e-commerce growth wave as shoppers
buy more online and through smartphones and tablet computers.
The company benefits from this trend because its Internet
marketplaces make money by charging fees on transactions and
other activity. The company's PayPal unit also wins as it takes
a small cut of a rising volume of electronic payments processed
on its network.
However, the debt crisis in Europe and global economic
slowdown has the potential to restrain all types of consumption
during the crucial holiday season, even online.
"We read the same newspaper headlines and we don't have a
crystal ball on the economy," eBay Chief Executive John Donahoe
said in an interview with Reuters. "I don't think it will be a
great holiday, but we are putting our stake in the sand and
saying we think it will be solid."
EBay Chief Financial Officer Bob Swan said the company saw
a "modest deceleration" in its German and U.S. businesses as
the third quarter ended.
EBay forecast fourth-quarter profit of 55 cents to 58 cents
a year. Analysts, on average, were expecting 58 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
EBay forecast full-year revenue of $11.5 billion to $11.6
billion and full-year profit of $1.98 to $2.01 a share.
When eBay reported second-quarter results in July, the
company forecast full-year revenue of $11.3 billion to $11.6
billion and full-year profit of $1.97 to $2.00 a share.
"Investors were assuming there would be upside surprise in
earnings or the guidance," said Fred Moran, an analyst at The
Benchmark Company.
"They maintained their full-year forecast essentially,
which reflects a little caution around the global economy,"
Moran added. "Management could increase forecasts later in the
year, but things are too volatile right now to stick one's neck
out."
EBay shares fell 4.1 percent to $31.82 in after-hours
trading.
PAYPAL LOSSES
PayPal's loss rate -- which measures how much the unit
loses to payment fraud -- climbed to 0.31 percent in the third
quarter, versus 0.25 percent in the previous quarter.
EBay's Donahoe said the increase was partly due to a jump
in the volume of transactions processed by PayPal over mobile
devices.
PayPal expects to process $3.5 billion worth of mobile
payments this year, up from $750 million in 2010.
PayPal's fraud-monitoring computer models need time to
adjust to this new source of transactions, CFO Swan told
analysts during a conference call on Wednesday.
Once the models have adjusted, PayPal's loss rate should
decline, the CFO added.
Donahoe said the adjustment will make PayPal more
competitive in the long-term.
"PayPal's business model is even more powerful on a mobile
device than on a computer," Donahoe said. "You can lose your
phone but not your money with PayPal."
(Reporting by Alistair Barr; editing by Bernard Orr)