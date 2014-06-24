Ebay hires ex-IBM exec to head enterprise division

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24 Ebay Inc has
hired 15-year IBM Corp veteran Craig Hayman to steer its
enterprise business, which helps clients with shipping,
marketing and customer management.
The Internet retailer said on Tuesday that Hayman, who at
IBM helped develop cloud software and spearhead acquisitions of
more than a dozen companies, will report to eBay CEO John
Donahoe.
"Technology continues to have a significant impact on the
overall commerce landscape. Craig's experience will enhance our
ability to serve retailers and brands in this online to offline
world," Donahoe said in a statement.
