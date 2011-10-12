eBay and Facebook unveil e-commerce partnership

* Partnership includes social networking features
* New division aimed at software developers
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 12 Facebook executive and
eBay Inc (EBAY.O) board member Katie Mitic unveiled a
partnership between the two companies designed to create a new
crop of e-commerce applications with social networking
features.
Mitic said on Wednesday that Facebook's so-called Open
Graph -- the map of connections that Facebook users create with
friends and online content -- will be integrated "seamlessly"
into applications developed with certain eBay services and
technologies.
EBay is trying to encourage outside developers to create
applications for its e-commerce platforms and is making a
particularly strong push in mobile commerce.
The company launched X.commerce, its new division aimed at
software developers, at a conference in San Francisco on
Wednesday. [ID:nS1E78I0U3]
Weaving Facebook features into e-commerce products has the
potential to make online shopping a more personalized
experience, by displaying people's thoughts about products on
the virtual store shelves.
Speaking at the conference, Mitic said Facebook's Open
Graph would be integrated into applications developed with eBay
services such as Magento, a service for building online
storefronts, and GSI, which handles order fulfillment.
Some analysts and e-commerce experts had expected a deeper
partnership, possibly focusing on PayPal, eBay's electronic
payment system.
Mitic's announcement was met with little applause from the
3,000 strong crowd in the conference hall.
Shares of eBay were up 1 percent at $33.17 late Wednesday
afternoon, in line with the broader market.
EBay and Facebook have an existing partnership the allows
the purchase of Facebook self-serve ads and Facebook Credits
using PayPal, eBay's electronic payments system.
At the end of September, Katie Mitic, head of Platform and
Mobile Marketing at Facebook, joined eBay's board of directors,
sparking speculation that the two companies were working on new
partnerships.
(Reporting by Alistair Barr; Editing by Richard Chang)