eBay cuts stake in India's Snapdeal; Foxconn unit invests $200 mln

MUMBAI/TAIPEI Aug 18 E-commerce company eBay
Inc has sold a portion of its stake in Indian online
marketplace Snapdeal and will focus on boosting its own business
in the country, it said on Tuesday.
Separately, FIH Mobile, a unit of Taiwan's
Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co
, said it was acquiring a 4.27 percent stake in
Snapdeal for $200 million via its Singapore-based subsidiary
Wonderful Stars Pte.
Sources told Reuters this month that Snapdeal was set to
raise $500 million from China's Alibaba Group Holding,
Japan's SoftBank Group Corp and Foxconn, valuing
Snapdeal at more than $5 billion.
The Snapdeal stake sold by eBay was purchased by the Foxconn
unit and other investors, a person familiar with the deal told
Reuters on Tuesday.
The U.S. company said it would retain "a significant
portion" of its original investment in Snapdeal. Financial
details of the deal were not disclosed.
The partial stake sale will help eBay to earn a strong
return on its invested capital, the company said, citing a rise
in the valuation of the Indian business over the past two years.
It said the cash would be redeployed in other areas of
eBay's business, adding that it will focus on boosting its
presence in India, which it considers an important market in its
fast-growing Asia Pacific region.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai and J.R. Wu in
Taipei; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by David Goodman)