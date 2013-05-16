EBay developers working on possible apps for Google Glass

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 16 Developers at eBay Inc
are working on potential applications for Google Inc's
Glass project, opening up the possibility that shopping
and broader commercial activities might be conducted through the
wearable technology.
"EBay Inc is participating in the beta of Google Glass and
we are exploring the various use-case scenarios," said eBay
spokeswoman Amanda Miller.
EBay's Innovation and New Ventures group, run by former eBay
mobile executive Steve Yankovich, is taking part in the Google
Glass trial program, she added.
EBay's online marketplace has been revitalized in recent
years by the success of apps the company developed early for
Apple Inc's iPhone, the first mobile computing platform
to really take off commercially.
EBay wants to make sure that, if Google Glass becomes the
next big mobile platform, its apps will be on there early too.
Some of eBay's existing mobile apps already let shoppers
point smart phone cameras at products to check online prices and
buy related items. The price-checking capabilities have sparked
a new trend in retail known as show-rooming, the practice of
looking at items in physical stores and then buying them online.
Google unveiled a half-dozen apps on Thursday designed to
work on Glass, a stamp-sized electronic screen mounted on the
left side of a pair of eyeglass frames that can record video,
access messages and retrieve information from the Web.
Glass apps from social networking services Facebook Inc
and Twitter were among those announced on Thursday. [ID:
nL2N0DX24Q]