EBay study questions value of Google's main ad service

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12 EBay Inc,
operator of one of the largest online marketplaces, questioned
the value of Google Inc's main advertising service in a
recent study.
EBay, one of the biggest Internet advertisers, released a
study on Friday examining whether the paid search ads it bought
on Google and that show up to the right of search results were
worth the investment.
"The conclusion: Incremental revenue from paid search was
far smaller than expected because existing customers would have
come to eBay regardless, whether directly or through other
marketing channels," eBay spokeswoman Johnna Hoff wrote in an
email to Reuters on Tuesday.
The study highlights a potential problem for Google, which
generated $46 billion in ad revenue last year, up from $38
billion in 2011.
Some leading e-commerce companies, such as eBay and
Amazon.com Inc, that have traditionally been big buyers
of Google paid search ads may not need the service as much
anymore.
"This has to be a major concern for Google," said Oren
Etzioni, an online search expert at the University of Washington
and co-founder of shopping search service Decide.com.
"Strong brands like eBay, Amazon, and others need Google
less and less as they have established a loyal online
following," he added. "The eBay study validates this
common-sense conclusion. Even at the far smaller Decide.com,
we've found that buying ads on Google was not cost effective."
Ebay's Hoff declined to say how much the company spends on
Google paid search ads. She also would not say whether eBay has
cut spending on these ads, or plans to do so.
An Amazon spokesman did not respond to an email asking the
same questions on Tuesday.
EBay Research Labs economists Thomas Blake, Chris Nosko, and
Steve Tadelis analyzed eBay sales after halting purchases of
some Google search ads. They kept the ads going in some regions
so that they could compare results from the two different
approaches. The test began in April 2012 and lasted into July
2012.
There was no appreciable drop in sales from eBay listings in
the part of the country where Google ad purchases were switched
off, according to the eBay study.
The ads did attract some purchases by online shoppers who
had not bought on eBay much. But for customers who had bought on
eBay three times in the prior year, the search ads produced
almost no benefit, according to the study.
The authors estimated that paid search ads generate about 25
cents in extra revenue for each $1 spent.
"eBay's experiences suggest that all companies should look
carefully at how much bang they're getting for their search
marketing dollars," Columbia Business School professor Ray
Fishman wrote in a Harvard Business Review blog on Monday that
described the eBay study.
A Google spokesman declined to comment on the eBay study
specifically. However, he said that Google's own studies, based
on results from hundreds of advertisers, have found that more
than 89 percent of search ad clicks were "incremental." This
means that the ads generated more visits to the advertisers'
websites.
"Since outcomes differ so much among advertisers and are
influenced by many different factors, we encourage advertisers
to experiment with their own campaigns," the Google spokesman
added.
Indeed, the eBay study also noted that paid search ads may
work better for other companies.
Columbia's Fishman said smaller businesses that lack the
name recognition of eBay and Amazon may get more out of Google
search ads.