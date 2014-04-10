Icahn says eBay shareholders resisted PayPal split -CNBC

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10 Activist investor Carl
Icahn admitted on Thursday that several major shareholders in
eBay Inc he had spoken to did not want to see
fast-growing payments division PayPal hived off from the company
at this time.
Icahn, who on Thursday backed off a very public campaign
against the board of the Internet retailer and his own demands
that PayPal be spun off, told CNBC in an interview he had not
capitulated and still desired to see an eBay-PayPal split at
some point.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman and Edwin Chan)