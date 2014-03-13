EBay CEO sees Icahn getting louder, tells employees not to listen

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13 Carl Icahn's campaign to
convince eBay Inc to spin off its PayPal payments
service will intensify in the run-up to eBay's shareholders'
meeting in May, eBay's chief executive said on Thursday, warning
employees to ignore the "noise."
EBay CEO John Donahoe and directors of the Internet retailer
have traded barbs with Icahn on a near-daily basis since the
activist investor first expressed his view that spinning off
PayPal would create shareholder value.
EBay has said that the fast-growing payments service works
best when integrated with the company's core retail business.
"The noise is going to get louder over the next four to six
to eight weeks," Donahue said in a video addressed to employees.
"Don't pay attention to the noise. Stay focused, and don't be
distracted.
"The thing to keep in mind is that we have more insight
around our own company than anyone on the outside can," he said.
"It's easy to say when you're sitting on the outside, 'Oh,
simplistically separate, and we'll do some short-term financial
maneuvering to drive the share price up.'"
Icahn, who owns just over 2 percent of eBay, has sparred
with eBay management via open letters and press releases since
January, when the pugnacious billionaire made an unsolicited
proposal for eBay to spin off PayPal.
Icahn has also repeatedly accused eBay of poor corporate
governance, which the company has denied.
On Wednesday, Smead Capital, which owns less than 1 percent
of eBay, spoke out in support of management's view that PayPal
should be kept within the fold of eBay.