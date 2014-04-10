UPDATE 4-Icahn backs down from demand that eBay spin off PayPal

(Adds background on previous Icahn campaigns, eBay
negotiations, byline)
By Deepa Seetharaman, Phil Wahba and Nadia Damouni
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, April 10 Carl Icahn
backed off calls for eBay Inc to spin out its
fast-growing PayPal payments unit on Thursday, after the
billionaire investor failed to drum up support from the
e-commerce company's major shareholders.
Icahn withdrew his two nominees to eBay's board ahead of the
company's annual meeting in May. But in a concession to the
famously pugnacious activist investor, eBay added David Dorman,
a founding partner of investment firm Centerview Capital
Technology, as a 10th independent director.
The settlement caps a months-long acerbic war of words and
marked a reversal for Icahn, who had accused eBay Chief
Executive Officer John Donahoe of "inexcusable incompetence" and
attacked the company's board repeatedly for shoddy governance.
He appeared to soften his stance on Thursday, saying he
found several of Donahoe's ideas "compelling" and looked forward
to working with eBay's board.
In an interview with Reuters, Icahn said he might add to his
eBay holdings. He added that while he supported a PayPal split
in the near future, now was not the time.
"If they did the split-up now, yes, the stock would go up,"
Icahn said. "But I am looking at it and think, 'Why do it now?'
I think the stock is very undervalued."
Icahn emphasized to CNBC that he "did not capitulate" to
eBay. He and Donahoe will meet regularly to discuss strategic
alternatives for PayPal, now eBay's fastest-growing business.
The billionaire told CNBC that his perspective shifted
during talks with major eBay shareholders who did not to see eye
to eye with him about a PayPal spinoff. They also threw their
support behind Donahoe, Icahn said.
Icahn, who owns more than 2 percent of eBay, also said he
greatly respected Dorman, a former AT&T Inc CEO and
current chairman of CVS Caremark Corp. Dorman has known
venture capitalist and eBay director Marc Andreessen for years.
"I am tickled pink to welcome my old friend David Dorman to
the eBay board!" Andreessen said in a tweet.
Shares of eBay tumbled 3.2 percent to $54.08 at Thursday's
close, during a selloff in tech stocks that drove the Nasdaq
Composite Index down 3.1 percent.
GOING UP AGAINST THE VALLEY
Icahn has successfully pushed for change at companies like
Forest Laboratories Inc, but has not always been able to
replicate that success in the technology sector.
Earlier this year, he failed to push Apple Inc to
increase its stock buybacks significantly, though the iPhone
maker did accelerate share purchases under an existing program
in February.
But he has also profited from his tech investments. When
asked on Thursday if he had made money on his eBay investment
this year, he said he would not argue that point. It's unclear,
though, how much Icahn made on his eBay stake. Since eBay first
disclosed his proposal on Jan. 22, the stock has ranged from $54
to a high just above $59 in March before sliding just below $54
late Thursday afternoon.
With regards to Apple, Icahn said in January that he owned
roughly $4 billion of Apple stock, after adding to his position
several times during a very public campaign that began when he
first disclosed a stake in the company on Aug. 13. At the time,
Apple was trading at about $467; it's now slightly below $524.
PayPal was founded in the late 1990s and went public in
2002. It was acquired by eBay soon afterward for $1.5 billion.
PayPal had 143 million active users at the end of 2013, up 16
percent from a year earlier.
Icahn's push to carve off PayPal emerged in January during
an eBay conference call. Donahoe and board members, including
founder Pierre Omidyar, have repeatedly said eBay had been
funding PayPal's growth, and the two were better off together.
In the weeks after eBay disclosed Icahn's proposal, he wrote
a number of open letters to fellow shareholders questioning
Donahoe's abilities and calling corporate governance at the
company among the worst he had ever seen.
But by mid-March, Icahn appeared to backtrack, calling on
eBay to sell 20 percent of PayPal in an initial public offering,
rather than do a full spinoff.
JPMorgan investment banker Jimmy Lee played a big role in
clinching the eBay settlement. Icahn credited the star
deal-maker with helping negotiate a ceasefire over a hectic
weekend with considerable back and forth.
Donahoe, who has been CEO since 2008, expressed relief that
a potentially bruising and distracting proxy fight had ended.
Icahn told Reuters that he does not expect there will be
another proxy fight with eBay after his year-long
confidentiality agreement ends next year.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman in San Francisco, Phil Wabha
and Nadia Damouni in New York; Editing by Edwin Chan, Lisa Von
Ahn and Jan Paschal)