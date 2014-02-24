UPDATE 2-Icahn, eBay trade accusations as fight escalates

By Nadia Damouni and Phil Wahba
NEW YORK Feb 24 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn
accused eBay Inc Chief Executive John Donahoe of
failing to spot - or ignoring - conflicts of interest on the
company's board and called again for the spinoff of its
fast-growing PayPal payments business.
Icahn, who also disclosed a 2.15 percent stake in the
e-commerce giant on Monday, said in a letter to shareholders
that two long-time board members, Marc Andreessen and Scott
Cook, had business interests that directly competed with eBay.
The activist investor said he had found "multiple lapses in
corporate governance" and called on both Andreessen and Scott
to resign from eBay's board. Icahn also urged investors to vote
for his two board nominees.
EBay in turn accused Icahn of "mudslinging" and said in a
statement that he was attacking two "impeccably qualified
directors." Representatives for Scott Cook and Marc Andreessen
were not immediately available for comment.
Shares of eBay were up 3.5 percent at $56.49 in afternoon
trading on the Nasdaq on Monday.
"If he's increasing his stake, and being more aggressive, it
increases probability that he actually gets something done,"
Robert W. Baird & Co analyst Colin Sebastian said of Icahn.
Icahn's latest attack on eBay follows a major payday from
his investment in Forest Laboratories Inc, where he was
also pressing for a change in strategy and leadership. Forest
announced last week that it would be bought by Generic drugmaker
Actavis Plc for about $25 billion.
Andreessen is one of Silicon Valley's most prominent venture
capitalists, while Scott is founder, former CEO and current
board member of Intuit Inc, the maker of TurboTax and
other business and personal financial software.
Icahn said Andreessen, who also sits on the board of
Facebook Inc, had invested in and actively advised five
direct competitors of eBay - Boku, Coinbase, Dwolla, Jumio and
Fab. Four of these, Icahn said, were direct rivals to PayPal.
Icahn also took issue with the sale of Skype in September
2009 to an investor group that included Andreessen at a price
that was 70 percent less than what eBay had paid. ()
The investor group sold Skype to Microsoft Corp for
$8.5 billion about 18 months later, netting about $4 billion,
Icahn said, questioning of Andreessen's loyalty.
Others have also been critical of the deal, Icahn said,
"but, until now, none have taken on the task of standing up to
Mr Donahoe and this board."
"How is it possible to engage in meaningful discussions
about long-term stockholder value while ... the CEO seems to be
completely asleep or, even worse, either naive or willfully
blind to these grave lapses of accountability and stockholder
value destruction?" Icahn said in the letter to shareholders.()
EBay refuted the accusation by saying Andreessen had recused
himself from decision making related to the Skype deal. It also
said Donahoe was a "widely respected" CEO.
PAYPAL COMPETITORS
Andreessen, who is not up for re-election this year, has
been on eBay's board since 2008, while Cook has been a director
since 1998.
Icahn also took issue with Andreessen's investment in online
shopping platform Kynetic, which eBay had sold back to its
founders at a "low sale price" in 2011. Andreessen later
invested $150 million in the company, for a paper gain of more
than 100 percent a year later, Icahn said.
EBay said it had sold its stake in Kynetic at a profit.
Icahn also raised concerns about eBay's board having input
from Cook when Intuit's Go-Payment service and PayPal were
"direct competitors" in online payments processing.
Icahn noted that according to a Department of Justice
complaint, eBay has agreed not to hire Intuit employees to
placate Cook who had complained about eBay's hiring
practices.
"Is Mr Cook wary of how a standalone PayPal could impact the
company he founded? Is he worried that it would diminish the
value of his $1 billion in Intuit stock?" Icahn asked.
EBay said the overlap with Intuit was small.
EBay bought PayPal for $1.5 billion in 2002 and has
considered hiving off the multibillion-dollar division. But the
company said last month that it had determined that PayPal would
lose synergies with eBay's overall e-commerce business if it was
independent.
On Monday, eBay reiterated that shareholders were better off
if the PayPal remained part of the company.
Donahoe has been CEO of eBay since March 31, 2008. EBay's
shares, which closed at $54.59 on the Nasdaq on Friday, have
nearly doubled over that period, outperforming the 85 percent
rise in the Nasdaq composite index.
The eBay board also includes Ford Motor Co Executive
Chairman William Ford Jr and eBay founder Pierre Omidyar.
Soon after it was revealed last month that Icahn had taken a
stake in eBay, Andreessen and Omidyar tweeted that they fully
supported keeping the company intact.
"If he's right, then attacking the integrity of the (eBay)
board is a tactic that will help him achieve his ends," said
Paul Hodgson, an independent corporate governance analyst,
referring to Icahn's accusations.