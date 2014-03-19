版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 20日 星期四 01:30 BJT

Icahn calls on eBay to sell 20 percent of PayPal in an IPO

March 19 Activist investor Carl Icahn on Wednesday called on eBay Inc to sell 20 percent of its PayPal payments unit in an initial public offering.

Selling the stake would allow for the benefits of a stand-alone PayPal and maintain the synergies between eBay and PayPal, Icahn wrote in an open letter to fellow eBay shareholders.

Icahn in January called for eBay to hive off its fast growing PayPal business. EBay has repeatedly said both businesses are better off together.

"We believe conducting a 20% IPO of PayPal - and creating two dedicated and highly-focused independent businesses - will provide the best opportunity for these businesses to remain competitive over the long-term," Icahn wrote in the letter.

Icahn owns more than 2 percent of eBay shares.

(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; editing by Andrew Hay)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐