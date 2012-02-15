UPDATE 1-PayPal transaction margins to be compressed offline

By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 15 EBay Inc
Chief Financial Officer Bob Swan said on Wednesday that PayPal's
transaction margins will be compressed "a little" as the payment
processor moves from its online base into physical stores.
PayPal's transaction margins are currently about 65 percent,
Swan told investors during a conference in San Francisco.
"We expect those to be compressed a little bit," the
executive added.
PayPal's growth offline is expected to be higher and the
market opportunity is much larger than online. PayPal's offline
operating margin income is also expected to be higher, Swan
added.
PayPal, a payments leader online, is trying to persuade big
retailers to use the service in thousands of physical stores.
Home Depot Inc, the largest home improvement retailer, is
testing the service and Office Depot Inc has also signed
up.
While margins may be lower offline, the market is much
bigger, so growth and operating profits could be higher in the
future, Swan said.
"We feel very good about PayPal growth overall and our
ability to expand our operating margins from where they are
today," Swan added.