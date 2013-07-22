UPDATE 1-EBay expands same-day delivery, battles Amazon for local business

By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, July 22 EBay Inc
unveiled an expansion of its eBay Now same-day delivery service
on Monday as the company battles with rival Amazon.com Inc
for dominance of the emerging online local commerce
market.
EBay Now, which delivers products from stores including
Target, Walgreen and Best Buy in as
little as an hour, was launched last year in San Francisco and
San Jose, California and Manhattan, New York.
EBay is expanding the service to Brooklyn and Queens in New
York and to the Bay Area peninsula, between San Francisco and
San Jose. Chicago and Dallas will be added later this summer and
the service may expand outside the United States in the future,
eBay executives said last week.
EBay's expansion comes as Amazon builds more warehouses
closer to customers, which will help the world's largest
Internet retailer offer faster delivery.
EBay, which does not own inventory and mostly avoids running
warehouses, is partnering with retailers to create a network of
existing physical stores that will, in effect, operate as mini
storage and distribution hubs for online purchases.
"This is eBay's answer to Amazon getting fulfillment centers
closer to consumers," said Ron Josey, an analyst at JMP
Securities.
Both companies are chasing the latest frontier in
e-commerce: the 75 percent of retail spending that happens
within 15 miles of home.
This is a $2 trillion-a-year market in the United States
that includes products suited to immediate neighborhood
shopping, such as cleaning products, groceries, health and
beauty items, according to J.P. Morgan estimates.
If EBay, Amazon and other companies can deliver such
products quickly enough, they could grab a bigger share of this
local commerce market, J.P. Morgan analysts including Doug
Anmuth wrote in a recent note to investors.
Google Inc, the world's largest Internet search
company, is pursuing the same opportunity through its Google
Shopping Express test, which started same-day deliveries in the
San Francisco Bay Area earlier this year.
Palo Alto Toy & Sport, a Bay Area retailer, is on course to
get about 5 percent of its sales this year through Google
Shopping Express.
"It's a way to offer more than Amazon," said Miguel Natario,
systems administrator at the retailer. "This gives us hope for
increased sales."
Wal-Mart Stores Inc is also testing same-day
delivery through its Walmart To Go program in a handful of
cities.
For retailers using eBay Now or Google Shipping Express,
this could help them get online orders that otherwise might have
gone to Amazon.
"If you want something quick, it's even quicker than
Amazon," said Matt Nemer, an analyst at Wells Fargo. "Amazon
doesn't have physical stores really close to consumers, so
that's an edge retailers have."
GROUPING DELIVERIES
Same-day delivery works best if online orders are grouped
together from many different stores in the same area, eBay Chief
Executive John Donahoe said.
"No one retailer can do that on their own," he added. "We
are a consolidation point to help make the economics work."
EBay Now charges $5 for fast deliveries of online orders
over $25, however Wall Street is concerned that the company will
struggle to make a profit from the service.
Donahoe said that aggregating as many orders as possible
from as many stores as possible in a small area will help.
"You want scale and density," he explained. "If we can
consolidate 20 retailers and get 200 or 300 deliveries a day in
a single area, it lowers the cost."
EBay currently uses its own couriers, however the company is
testing a new approach that uses other couriers, effectively
plugging online orders into existing delivery routes.
"We are testing the collaborative consumption approach,"
Donahoe said, comparing the new effort to Uber, a start-up that
matches empty limousines and cabs with people needing a ride.
"At any given moment there's a driver two minutes away from
everywhere," Donahoe said. "If we have a delivery person five
minutes away from any retailer and five minutes from any
consumer you can make it more economical."
This approach has the potential to lower the cost of eBay
Now, according to Gil Luria, an analyst at Wedbush Securities.
"EBay is paying its own couriers and they may be sitting
around for much of the day," Luria said. "If they use outside
couriers who are already making other trips in the area, then
eBay will only pay for specific deliveries."