2014年 9月 12日

EBay chief technical officer departs to deal with family matters

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 11 EBay Inc's Chief Technical Officer Mark Carges has resigned to focus on "a family matter," the online retailer said on Thursday without naming a replacement.

Carges will "be taking a step back from a full time operating role in order to prioritize time with his family," eBay said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
