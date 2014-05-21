版本:
EBay says client information stolen in hacking attack

May 21 E-commerce company eBay Inc said a database was compromised in a hacking attack between late February and early March, and clients' non-financial information was stolen.

EBay said the compromised database contained customer names, encrypted passwords, email addresses, birth dates, physical addresses and phone numbers. It said it would ask users to change their passwords.

The company said in a statement the attack has allowed unauthorized access to the company's corporate network but it found no evidence of any unauthorized access to financial or credit card information. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by)
