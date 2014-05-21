Ebay asks all users to change passwords

BRIEF-Actis portfolio company MédiS Group announces acquisition of Winthrop Pharma Senegal from Sanofi
* Actis portfolio company MédiS group announces the acquisition of Winthrop Pharma Senegal from Sanofi
May 21 EBay Inc is asking all its users to change their passwords, according to a message posted on the website of the company's online payment unit PayPal.
The messages on PayPal's community and press website did not say why the passwords needed to be changed. (r.reuters.com/gaf59v)
EBay and PayPal could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Actis portfolio company MédiS group announces the acquisition of Winthrop Pharma Senegal from Sanofi
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazil's federal police said they had conducted raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the purchase of Banco Panamericano SA shares by Caixa Participações SA, parent company of national savings bank Caixa Econômica Federal.
* Says encouraged by the pricing trends in the quarter in aviation business