Ebay asks all users to change passwords

May 21 EBay Inc is asking all its users to change their passwords, according to a message posted on the website of the company's online payment unit PayPal.

The messages on PayPal's community and press website did not say why the passwords needed to be changed. (r.reuters.com/gaf59v)

EBay and PayPal could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Savio D'Souza)