CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 2-Hackers raid eBay in historic breach, access 145 mln records

* Poised to go down as 2nd largest breach in U.S. history
* EBay says encrypted passwords were taken
* Says no reason to believe they have been unscrambled
By Jim Finkle
BOSTON, May 21 EBay Inc said that
hackers raided its network three months ago, accessing some 145
million user records in what is poised to go down as one of the
biggest data breaches in history, based on the number of
accounts compromised.
It advised customers to change their passwords immediately,
saying they were among the pieces of data stolen by cyber
criminals who carried out the attack between late February and
early March.
EBay spokeswoman Amanda Miller told Reuters late on
Wednesday that those passwords were encrypted and that the
company had no reason to believe the hackers had broken the code
that scrambled them.
"There is no evidence of impact on any eBay customers,"
Miller said. "We don't know that they decrypted the passwords
because it would not be easy to do."
She said the hackers gained access to 145 million records of
which they copied "a large part". Those records contained
passwords as well as email addresses, birth dates, mailing
addresses and other personal information, but not financial data
such as credit card numbers.
Miller also said the company has hired FireEye Inc's
Mandiant forensics division to help investigate the
matter. Mandiant is known for publishing a February 2013 report
that described what it said was a Shanghai-based hacking group
linked to the Peoples Liberation Army.
EBay earlier said a large number of accounts may have been
compromised, but declined to say how many.
Security experts advised EBay customers to be on the alert
for fraud, especially if they used the same passwords for other
accounts.
"People need to stop reusing passwords and should change
their affected passwords immediately across all the sites where
they are used," said Trey Ford, global security strategist with
cybersecurity firm Rapid7.
Michael Coates, director of product security with Shape
Security, said there is a significant risk that the hackers
would unscramble the passwords because typically companies only
ask users to change passwords if they believe there is a
reasonable chance attackers may be able to do so.
Still, eBay said it had not seen any indication of increased
fraudulent activity on its flagship site and that there was no
evidence its PayPal online payment service had been breached.
EBay said the hackers got in after obtaining login
credentials for "a small number" of employees, allowing them to
access eBay's corporate network.
It discovered the breach in early May and immediately
brought in security experts and law enforcement to investigate,
Miller said.
"We worked aggressively and as quickly as possible to insure
accurate and thorough disclosure of the nature and extent of the
compromise," Miller said when asked why the company had not
immediately notified users.
The breach could go down as the second-biggest in history at
a U.S. company, based on the number records accessed by the
hackers.
Computer security experts say the biggest such breach was
uncovered at software maker Adobe Systems Inc in
October 2013, when hackers accessed about 152 million user
accounts.
It would be larger than the one that Target Corp
disclosed in December of last year, which included some 40
million payment card numbers and another 70 million customer
records.
