Paypal's retail chief steps down

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 4 Paypal executive Don
Kingsborough, who helped orchestrate the payments company's move
into physical retail stores, stepped down in January, the
company said on Wednesday.
His departure, which tech blog Re/code first reported, comes
as the company competes with the likes of fast-growing startup
Square, to get its payments system adopted in more retail chains
nationwide.
In a statement, spokeswoman Amanda Miller said PayPal, which
is slated to split from eBay Inc later this year, will
keep testing and investing in various in-store payments systems.
