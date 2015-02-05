版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 5日 星期四 08:15 BJT

Paypal's retail chief steps down

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 4 Paypal executive Don Kingsborough, who helped orchestrate the payments company's move into physical retail stores, stepped down in January, the company said on Wednesday.

His departure, which tech blog Re/code first reported, comes as the company competes with the likes of fast-growing startup Square, to get its payments system adopted in more retail chains nationwide.

In a statement, spokeswoman Amanda Miller said PayPal, which is slated to split from eBay Inc later this year, will keep testing and investing in various in-store payments systems. (Reporting by Edwin Chan)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐