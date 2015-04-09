PayPal, eBay to stay interdependent for 5 years after split

April 9 PayPal, eBay Inc's electronic
payments division, said the two firms had agreed that eBay would
not reduce the volume of transactions it channels through
PayPal, while continuing to get better rates for its merchants
for five years after the two split.
PayPal is slated to be separated from eBay's marketplace
division in the second half of this year, creating a publicly
traded company, which some analysts say will be worth $40
billion.
EBay has agreed to ensure it will channel 80 percent of its
online gross merchandise sales via PayPal, as it does now, for
the next five years, PayPal said in a regulatory filing on
Thursday. (1.usa.gov/1IOLdge)
The two companies also agreed to pay each other a commission
if the percentage of marketplace sales rose or fell above that
mark.
PayPal, for its part, said it agreed to continue charging
eBay merchants less than it does other merchants, which would
mean that "PayPal rates for eBay merchants will remain largely
consistent with today's pricing relationship".
The terms of the agreement also prohibit eBay from forming
its own payment service and PayPal from starting its own
marketplace.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)