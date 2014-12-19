EBay parts ways with controversial political group ALEC

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 18 Ebay Inc said on
Thursday that it will end its association with the American
Legislative Exchange Council, a political group that other tech
companies dropped earlier this year due to its views on climate
change.
"After our annual review of eBay Inc's memberships in trade
associations and third party organizations we've decided not to
renew our membership with American Legislative Exchange Council
(ALEC)," an eBay spokeswoman said.
Critics fault ALEC, a coalition of state lawmakers and
companies, for promoting measures to deny the existence of
climate change, defund public services, oppose Internet
neutrality and limit workers' protections.
In September, Google's executive chairman, Eric
Schmidt, said his company wanted out because ALEC was "literally
lying" about climate change. Yahoo Inc, Facebook Inc
and Yelp Inc left ALEC soon after.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Leslie Adler)