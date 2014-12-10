Ebay considering cutting 10 pct of workforce - WSJ

Dec 10 Online retailer eBay Inc is
mulling over a plan to cut thousands of jobs early next year, as
it readies to spin off its PayPal unit, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the company's thinking.
"We are focused on running the business and setting eBay and
PayPal up for success as independent companies," eBay
spokeswoman Amanda Miller said, declining to specifically
comment on whether the company was considering layoffs.
Ebay is considering eliminating almost 10 percent of its
workforce, or about 3,000 employees, the WSJ cited one source as
saying. (on.wsj.com/1qx7cE9)
The cuts are expected to be localized in the company's
marketplace division, the report said.
The spin-off, announced in September, highlighted the
slowing growth of eBay's traditional marketplace business.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru and Deepa
Seetharaman in San Francisco; Editing by Joyjeet Das)