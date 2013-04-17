EBay quarterly revenue climbs 14 percent

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 EBay Inc said on Wednesday that first-quarter revenue rose 14 percent as more consumers shopped on the company's online marketplace and used PayPal to pay for their purchases.
Earnings came in at $829 million, or 63 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with $725 million, or 55 cents a share, in the same period last year. Revenue was $3.75 billion, up from $3.28 billion a year earlier.
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.