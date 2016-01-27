版本:
REFILE-EBay fails to post revenue growth in holiday quarter

(Fixes typo in headline)

Jan 27 EBay Inc reported no growth in revenue in the holiday quarter, during which it faced intense competition from bigger e-commerce rival Amazon.com Inc as well as traditional retailers.

The company's revenue was $2.32 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, flat with a year earlier.

Net income fell to $477 million, or 39 cents per share, from $1.02 billion, or 82 cents per share. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru and Mari Saito in San Francisco; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

