UPDATE 3-EBay's 2nd-qtr profit forecast falls short of estimates

(Adds analyst comment, background)
April 19 EBay Inc on Wednesday forecast
second-quarter profit that fell short of analysts' estimates, as
it spends heavily on revamping and marketing its e-commerce
platform amid stiff competition from much larger rival
Amazon.com Inc.
Shares of the company fell 2.5 percent to $33 in trading
after the bell.
San Jose, California-based eBay has been making changes to
its platform to lure more shoppers as well as better compete
with Amazon.
That has meant a shift away from online auctions toward
fixed-price sales and product landing pages, which are easier to
navigate than the dozens of listings sellers would generate for
a single good.
EBay has also increased its marketing spending, running a
rare TV campaign ahead of last year's holiday shopping period.
Sales and marketing costs climbed 4.5 percent to $562
million in the first quarter ended March 31, while product
development expenses jumped 16.3 percent to $278 million.
The company's profit in the second quarter would be affected
by "increased investment to drive improved user experiences and
to market our brand," eBay's finance chief Scott Schenkel said
on a call with analysts.
EBay said it expects second-quarter adjusted profit of 43 to
45 cents per share. Analysts on average were expecting a profit
of 47 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, however, stuck to its earlier forecast for
full-year adjusted profit of $1.98 to $2.03 per share, expecting
more growth in the second half of 2017.
The first quarter "showed some early indication that their
efforts are beginning to bear fruit," said Wedbush Securities
analyst Aaron Turner, citing more active buyers coming to the
site. "We're still waiting to see" the outcome, he added.
EBay said gross merchandise volume — the total value of all
goods sold on its websites — rose 2.4 percent to $20.95 billion
in the first quarter. But the result fell short of analysts'
average estimate of $21.06 billion, according to research firm
FactSet StreetAccount.
The company's net income rose to $1.04 billion, or 94 cents
per share in the quarter, from $482 million, or 41 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 49 cents per
share, beating analysts' average expectation of 48 cents per
share.
Revenue rose 3.7 percent to $2.22 billion. Analysts on
average had expected $2.21 billion.
(Reporting by Pushkala A and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru;
and Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Sai Sachin
Ravikumar and Lisa Shumaker)