EBay restates quarterly profit to reflect lower income tax

Feb 6 EBay Inc raised its reported fourth-quarter net income by $87 million to reflect a reduction in income tax expense.

The e-commerce company said the reduction of tax was due to an intercompany transaction that took place in December.

After adjustment, eBay's net income rose to $1.02 billion from $936 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31. EBay reported its quarterly results on Jan. 21. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
