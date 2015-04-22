EBay's quarterly revenue rises about 4 pct

BRIEF-Alcentra Capital Corp declares regular dividend of $0.34 per share
* Alcentra Capital Corporation announces first quarter earnings and declares regular dividend of $0.34 per share
April 22 E-commerce company eBay Inc reported a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher revenue in its payments business, which includes PayPal.
PayPal is set to be spun off later this year.
EBay reported net income of $626 million, or 51 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31 compared with a loss of $2.33 billion, or $1.82 per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose to $4.45 billion from $4.26 billion.
Revenue from the company's payments business rose about 14 percent to $2.11 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* To complete acquisition of Headwaters Incorporated in early May
* Eclipse Resources Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results: higher production, production guidance raised, operating expense guidance reduced, increased utica shale dry gas type curve and new 19,300 foot “super-lateral” drilled