UPDATE 1-Payments business drives eBay's profit beat

April 22 E-commerce company eBay Inc
reported a quarterly profit well ahead of Wall Street estimates
as revenue from its payments business rose 14 percent, and said
it will spin off its key electronic-payment business PayPal in
the third quarter.
The company's shares rose 5 percent in extended trading on
Wednesday.
PayPal said in April it would continue charging eBay
merchants less than it does other merchants and the two
companies would stay interdependent for the next five years.
Some analysts have pegged the spun off company's market
value at about $40 billion.
PayPal's net total payment volume jumped 18 percent to $61
billion in the first quarter ended March 31.
Revenue from eBay's payments business, which had about 162
million active registered accounts as of Dec. 31, rose to $2.11
billion.
EBay's net revenue rose to $4.45 billion from $4.26 billion,
versus analysts' average estimate of $4.42 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
EBay reported net income of $626 million, or 51 cents per
share, for the first quarter, compared with a loss of $2.33
billion, or $1.82 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 77 cents per share in
the quarter, ahead of analysts' average estimate of 70 cents per
share.
