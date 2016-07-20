EBay revenue rises 5.7 pct

July 20 EBay Inc reported a 5.7 percent increase in quarterly revenue as its efforts to revamp its online marketplace start to pay off.

The company's net income rose to $435 million, or 38 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $83 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.23 billion from $2.11 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)