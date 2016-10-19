Ebay revenue rises 5.6 pct

Oct 19 Ebay Inc reported a 5.6 percent
rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as changes to its
platform attracted more buyers.
The company, known best as an auction site, said its revenue
rose to $2.22 billion from $2.10 billion.
Net income fell to $413 million, or 36 cents per share, in
the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $539 million, or 45 cents
per share, a year earlier.
EBay has been offering a bigger selection of products and
more brands and requiring sellers to give more details on
products to attract younger shoppers and better compete with
Amazon.com Inc and brick-and-mortar retailers that are
beefing up their online presence.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Rishika Sadam in
Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)