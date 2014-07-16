版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 17日 星期四 06:01 BJT

Majority of eBay users have reset their passwords since cyberattack -CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16 eBay Inc Chief Executive Officer John Donahoe said on Wednesday that buyers representing roughly 85 percent of "effective volumes" on its platform have reset their passwords since a massive security breach earlier this year that exposed users' data.

EBay asked its users to change their log-ins when the cyberattack was disclosed in May, as a security precaution. Donahoe added that buying activity had decelerated sharply in June and some buyers that had reset passwords had still not reverted to normal activity levels. (Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Chris Reese)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐