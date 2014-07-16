Majority of eBay users have reset their passwords since cyberattack -CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16 eBay Inc Chief
Executive Officer John Donahoe said on Wednesday that buyers
representing roughly 85 percent of "effective volumes" on its
platform have reset their passwords since a massive security
breach earlier this year that exposed users' data.
EBay asked its users to change their log-ins when the
cyberattack was disclosed in May, as a security precaution.
Donahoe added that buying activity had decelerated sharply in
June and some buyers that had reset passwords had still not
reverted to normal activity levels.
(Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Chris Reese)