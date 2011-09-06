版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 7日 星期三 05:33 BJT

UPDATE 1-EBay hires ex-Thomson Reuters executive Wenig

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 6 EBay Inc (EBAY.O) has hired former Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO) (TRI.N) executive Devin Wenig as president of its global marketplaces unit.

Wenig, 44, was chief executive of Thomson Reuters Markets. He will report to eBay Chief Executive John Donahoe, the online auction and commerce site said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alistair Barr. Editing by Robert MacMillan)

