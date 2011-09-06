UPDATE 1-EBay hires ex-Thomson Reuters executive Wenig

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 6 EBay Inc (EBAY.O) has hired former Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO) (TRI.N) executive Devin Wenig as president of its global marketplaces unit.

Wenig, 44, was chief executive of Thomson Reuters Markets. He will report to eBay Chief Executive John Donahoe, the online auction and commerce site said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alistair Barr. Editing by Robert MacMillan)