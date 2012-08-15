版本:
Ebix buys London-based online insurance trading platform

Aug 15 Ebix Inc said it acquired London-based online insurance trading platform TriSystems Ltd.

Ebix, which supplies software and e-commerce services to the insurance industry, said TriSystems will now become a part of the EbixExchange Division of Ebix Europe.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ebix, which expects the transaction to immediately add to its earnings, said it funded the transaction completely in cash.

