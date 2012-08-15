Ebix buys London-based online insurance trading platform

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Aug 15 Ebix Inc said it acquired London-based online insurance trading platform TriSystems Ltd.
Ebix, which supplies software and e-commerce services to the insurance industry, said TriSystems will now become a part of the EbixExchange Division of Ebix Europe.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Ebix, which expects the transaction to immediately add to its earnings, said it funded the transaction completely in cash.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.