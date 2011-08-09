UPDATE 1-Ebix profit trumps Street; shares rise

(Follows alerts)

* Q2 shr $0.53 vs est. $0.37

* Q2 rev $42.3 mln vs est. $43 mln

* Shares rise 11 pct pre-market

Aug 9 Ebix Inc posted a quarterly profit that breezed past market expectations, helped by increased sales in its exchange segment, sending its shares up 11 percent before the bell.

The company, which supplies software and e-commerce solutions to the insurance industry, earned $22.35 million, or 53 cents a share, for the second quarter, compared with $14 million, or 36 cents a share, last year.

Revenue for the company which competes with Computer Sciences Corp and InsWeb Corp rose 31.2 percent to $42.3 million

Analysts on average were looking for earnings of 37 cents a share, on sales of $43 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales in its exchange business rose 41.6 percent to $32.2 million in the quarter.

The exchange service acts as an online auction house where buyers and carriers can exchange bids for auto, home, health, life, and other types of insurance, while paying Ebix a fee on each transaction.

Ebix recently came under fire from the Seeking Alpha blog, which questioned the company's business and organic growth.

Shares of the company were up $1.88 at $18.06 in pre-market trade on Tuesday, after closing at $16.18 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)