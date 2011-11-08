UPDATE 1-Ebix Q3 profit beats Street

BRIEF-Glaukos Corp names Joseph Gilliam as CFO
* Joseph Gilliam to join Glaukos Corporation as chief financial officer and senior vice president of corporate development
(Follows alerts)
* Q3 shr $0.41 vs est. $0.39
* Q3 rev up 28 pct
* Shares up 2 pct pre-market
Nov 8 Ebix Inc posted a quarterly profit ahead of market expectations, helped by higher sales at its exchange segment.
The company, which supplies software and e-commerce solutions to the insurance industry, earned $16.5 million, or 41 cents a share for the third quarter, compared with $16.7 million, or 43 cents a share, last year.
Revenue for the company, which competes with Computer Sciences Corp and InsWeb Corp , rose 28 percent to $42.6 million.
Analysts on average were looking for earnings of 39 cents a share, on sales of $43.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales in Ebix's exchange business rose 40.5 percent to $33.1 million in the quarter.
The exchange service acts as an online auction house where buyers and carriers can exchange bids for auto, home, health, life, and other types of insurance, while paying Ebix a fee on each transaction.
Shares of the company were up 2 percent at $17.50 in pre-market trade on Tuesday. They closed at $17.16 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
* Joseph Gilliam to join Glaukos Corporation as chief financial officer and senior vice president of corporate development
* Ja solar holdings co ltd - china export & credit insurance corporation provided export buyer's credit insurance to export around 300 MW JA solar modules
* Evolving Systems signs multi-year managed services deal with Southeast Asia Wireless Carrier for customer acquisition, activation and upsell