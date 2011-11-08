UPDATE 1-Ebix Q3 profit beats Street

(Follows alerts)

* Q3 shr $0.41 vs est. $0.39

* Q3 rev up 28 pct

* Shares up 2 pct pre-market

Nov 8 Ebix Inc posted a quarterly profit ahead of market expectations, helped by higher sales at its exchange segment.

The company, which supplies software and e-commerce solutions to the insurance industry, earned $16.5 million, or 41 cents a share for the third quarter, compared with $16.7 million, or 43 cents a share, last year.

Revenue for the company, which competes with Computer Sciences Corp and InsWeb Corp , rose 28 percent to $42.6 million.

Analysts on average were looking for earnings of 39 cents a share, on sales of $43.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales in Ebix's exchange business rose 40.5 percent to $33.1 million in the quarter.

The exchange service acts as an online auction house where buyers and carriers can exchange bids for auto, home, health, life, and other types of insurance, while paying Ebix a fee on each transaction.

Shares of the company were up 2 percent at $17.50 in pre-market trade on Tuesday. They closed at $17.16 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)