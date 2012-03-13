UPDATE 1-Ebix results beat estimates

* Q4 EPS $0.44 vs est $0.41
* Q4 revenue $44.1 mln vs est $43.3 mln
March 13 Ebix Inc posted
better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, helped by higher
exchange revenues.
Net income for the company, which supplies software and
e-commerce solutions to the insurance industry, rose to $17.3
million, or 44 cents per share, from $15.9 million, or 42 cents
per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 26 percent to $44.1 million.
Sales in Ebix's exchange business, which brings in 77
percent of total revenue, rose 37 percent in the quarter.
The exchange service acts as an online auction house where
buyers and carriers can exchange bids for auto, home, health,
life, and other types of insurance, while paying Ebix a fee on
each transaction.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 41 cents per
share on revenue of $43.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $22.69 on Monday on the
Nasdaq.