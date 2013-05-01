CORRECTED-Goldman Sachs affiliate to buy insurance software maker Ebix for $743 mln

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say that the offer is at a premium of 7.5 percent, not 2.6 percent)

May 1 Ebix Inc, which makes software for insurance companies, said it agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Goldman Sachs & Co for about $743 million.

The offer price of $20 per share represents a 7.5 percent premium to Ebix's Tuesday close on the Nasdaq.

The total value of the deal is $820 million, including debt. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)