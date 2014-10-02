版本:
Emirates president says Asian demand for Africa flights hit by Ebola

DUBAI Oct 2 The president of Emirates airlines said on Thursday that demand for flights to Africa from Asia has fallen due to concerns over the Ebola virus.

"There are indications that demand in the east is coming off a little bit because of the perception that Ebola is Africa-wide," Sir Tim Clark told an Africa-focused investment event in Dubai.

West Africa is struggling with the worst Ebola outbreak since the disease was identified in 1976, with 3,338 people known to have died, predominantly in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Senegal, according to latest figures. (Reporting by Matt Smith and Sagarika Jaisinghani; Writing by David French; Editing by Louise Ireland)
