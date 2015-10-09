J&J starts clinical trial of Ebola vaccine in Sierra Leone

Oct 9 Johnson & Johnson said it has begun a safety and immunogenicity clinical trial of a preventive Ebola vaccine regimen in Sierra Leone.

Trial recruitment is underway and the first volunteers have received their initial vaccine dose, the company said in a statement.

This is the first study conducted of Janssen's Ebola prime-boost vaccine regimen in a West African country affected by the recent Ebola epidemic, J&J said.