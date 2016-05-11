EBRD forecasts first growth pick-up in six years for countries of operation

| LONDON
LONDON May 11 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development predicted on Wednesday that its
region's growth rate would accelerate in 2016 for the first time
in six years, boosted by an expected end to recessions in Russia
and Ukraine.
The EBRD, which operates in 36 countries, from eastern
Europe to Morocco and Mongolia, trimmed the projections from its
last round of forecasts, in November, but it struck a cautiously
positive tone about an upturn ahead.
"After five years of continued deceleration, average growth
in the region is expected to pick up modestly, from 0.5 percent
in 2015 to 1.4 percent in 2016," the EBRD said. "This momentum
is expected to be sustained in 2017 as average growth reaches
2.5 percent."
The EBRD expects Russia's recession to bottom out this year
and the economy to return to growth of around 1 percent in 2017
as oil prices recover.
Even a modest rebound should be good news for its
neighbours, the EBRD said. A 1 percentage-point drop in Russian
growth can drag regions such as the Baltics down as much 0.55
percent, it said, far more than a similar drop in, for example,
China.
Having slumped around 10 percent for the last two years
running, Ukraine was seen growing at 2 percent both this year
and next.
Central Europe is expected to pick up to just above 3
percent growth as ultra-low interest rates boost activity.
Turkey, now the EBRD's biggest market, should see growth
increase to 3.4 percent in 2017.
Ex-Soviet states such as Azerbaijan, Belarus and Kazakhstan
continue to struggle. Azerbaijan saw its forecasts for this year
slashed by 5.5 percent, after falling commodity prices led it to
devalue its currency by a third last year.
The ongoing threat of terror attacks also meant cuts for
Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt. The refugee crisis from Syria's
civil war weighed on Jordan and Macedonia and on Greece and its
tourism industry.
"These projections are subject to major risks related to
geopolitical tensions in and around the region and a general
weakening of investor confidence with respect to emerging
markets," the EBRD said.
(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Larry King)