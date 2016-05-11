Italy finance minister Padoan very confident in budget programme

LONDON May 11 Italian Economy Minister Pier
Carlo Padoan said on Wednesday that the government is "very
confident" that the country's budget programme is "fully in
line".
Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported on Wednesday that
the EU Commission, which must rule in May on whether Italy can
have fiscal leeway in its 2016 budget partly to help manage an
influx of migrants, is very unhappy about the fact that it's not
reducing its public debt.
France, Italy and Spain are set to miss European Union
budget targets this year and next without urgent government
action, European Commission forecasts showed earlier this month.
"We are very confident that our budget programme is fully in
line," Padoan said at an EBRD event in London.
(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Marc Jones)