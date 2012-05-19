E. Europe euro hopefuls disorientated by crisis

* Countries uncertain over euro entry plans due to crisis
* Euro aspirants say bloc's original rules should stand
* Only states in EU meet Maastricht criteria for euro
By Michael Winfrey and Michael Dolan
LONDON, May 19 Plans of the few Eastern European
states still trying to join the ailing euro zone are at risk due
to the crisis in the single currency but they insist the bloc
should stick to its original rules instead of altering them for
countries like Greece.
Speaking at the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development's annual meeting as the euro crisis intensifies
around Greece's possible exit from the bloc, officials from
countries still with firm commitments on joining the euro said
those plans depended on how the euro zone crisis played out.
Many were frustrated by discussions that previously strict
rules governing euro entry - the Maastricht Treaty criteria on
currency stability, government debt, budget deficits, inflation
and interest rates - were being changed or softened to
accommodate the difficulties of existing members such as Greece.
And they were unsympathetic to pleas for leniency for
Greece, in part because they felt its crisis was partly a result
of misleading statistics and they had received little leeway in
their stringent preparations to join the bloc.
"If you do not abide by these rules you can't expect help
just because you are in trouble," Bulgaria's Finance Minister
Simeon Djankov told Reuters on Saturday.
He noted that of the EU's 27 members only four - Estonia,
Finland, Sweden, and non-euro-member Bulgaria - met the
Maastricht criteria.
Poland's deputy finance minister Jacek Dominik went further
and insisted that being strict with rules and staying consistent
about applying them was as important as the euro's survival.
"If you want to keep the euro zone alive you have to make
certain commitments," said Dominik.
"You have to commit to certain standards and that all people
are playing the same game. We can't cheat each other any longer
with statistics or say that our deficit or debt is much lower
than it is actually because we know what is the consequences."
MOVING GOALPOSTS
Djankov said Bulgaria saw the euro surviving this crisis and
his country still wanted and expected to join on a two/three
year horizon. But he acknowledged that no timeline could now be
certain as the bloc and its institutions get reshaped.
"It's not at all a point of discussion, the date of joining
the euro for Bulgaria, because the rules are not clear on
whether there are going to be more additional rules (or) some
additional institutions, (which) are being discussed."
The two-year old euro debt crisis took a fresh turn since
Greek and French elections on May 6. Greeks voted heavily
against parties supporting its euro bailout programme of budget
cuts even though polls show them still in favour of the euro.
The victory for socialist party candidate Francois Hollande
in French presidential elections has, meantime, forced a rethink
of the EU's new fiscal pact from December and is likely to see
those strict budget limits at least balanced by
growth-supporting measures and maybe even less stringent
deadlines.
The east European officials were at pains to emphasise their
continuing commitment to joining the 17-member currency union at
some stage should the currency survive this storm.
But they expressed uncertainty because the shape and nature
of that union was changing due to this current crisis and moving
goalposts meant any firm plans right now were unwise.
Latvia's Finance Minister Andris Vilks told Reuters on
Friday his country had only more than 50 percent chance of
joining the euro in 2014 as planned, even though the country was
battling to meet the Maastricht rules.
"We will be able to meet all the Maastricht criteria next
spring. But of course the final solution will depend on the
situation in the euro zone," Vilks said. "At this moment, there
is a 90 percent (chance) that we will meet the Maastricht
criteria. For joining... more than 50 (percent)."
THIS YEAR CRUCIAL
Of the 10 ex-communist states that have joined the European
Union since 2004, Latvia and neighbour Lithuania are the only
ones to retain fixed target dates to join the euro. Three others
- Slovenia, Slovakia and Estonia - have already joined.
Latvia poses a special example for euro zone countries
because it enacted swingeing austerity measures during the
crisis that wiped out over a fifth of its gross domestic product
but it has since recovered to become the EU's growth leader.
Vilks said the euro zone's gatekeepers may tighten rules,
while the prospect of entering an unstable currency would be
tough to sell to Latvian voters if no solution was found.
"Any more painful decisions should come faster. This year is
crucial for the euro zone, not next year. There is no time to
wait," he said.
Despite their ongoing struggle with crisis management within
the bloc, euro zone officials at the EBRD meeting still
attempted to calm those outside.
"This crisis is having an impact beyond the borders of the
euro zone, these tensions are having an impact on macro-economic
developments," said Fabrizio Saccomanni, deputy governor of the
Bank of Italy.
But "the attraction of this project still remains. The
European Union has a history of progressing through crises, this
is a somewhat more serious crisis than we have had before but it
is going to be addressed."